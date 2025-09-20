Camelway Rolls Out EU/UK Distributor Network For Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay has launched a distributor network serving the European Union and the United Kingdom for its retail-ready camel milk powder. The program is tailored for pharmacies, retailers, buying groups, and e-commerce operators that need audited production, compliant labels, and reliable supply.
Manufacturing is independently audited to ISO, BRC, and Halal standards with documented quality controls from intake to finished goods. Product is supplied in 300 g resealable pouches suited to shelf display. Labels are localized for major EU/UK languages and include ingredients, nutrition, preparation, storage guidance, and country-specific notices. Each batch carries lot and expiry coding with supporting paperwork to simplify partner audits.
"Partners want proof of quality and confidence on timelines," said a CamelWay spokesperson. "By aligning audited manufacturing with localization and logistics, we help distributors onboard quickly and sell compliantly."
Early interest is strongest in Italy, where pharmacies and regional wholesalers are preparing broader introductions. The company is prioritizing dependable supply into Europe and the UK with short lead times, responsive onboarding, and clear commercial policies that protect pricing integrity.
Key elements for partners include:
* Retail-ready 300 g pouches designed for pharmacy and grocery shelves
* Multi-language labels and audit-ready batch documentation provided out of the box
* Audited quality controls (ISO/BRC/Halal) and transparent QA processes
* Logistics lanes targeting short EU/UK delivery times
* Pricing protection guidelines for sustainable distribution
Sourcing emphasizes animal welfare and consistency, including non-GMO feed programs, low-stress handling, and rigorous hygiene. This approach supports a stable product profile and traceability from farm to finished pack.
To request details or apply to the program:
Overview of farm and production standards:
