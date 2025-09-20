Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, China Pledge To Strengthen Legislative Cooperation


2025-09-20 12:07:15
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Sept 20 (NNN-TASS) – Russia and China pledged to strengthen cooperation between their legislative bodies, during a Chinese delegation's visit to Russia, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday (today).

During the visit, Peng Qinghua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, who was leading the delegation, met with Russia's State Duma Chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan, Farid Mukhametshin.

Peng also co-chaired the fourth meeting of the joint working group of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation with Alexander Babakov, deputy chairman of Russian State Duma.

Peng said that, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations are at their best in history.

China is willing to work with Russia to take the consensus reached by the two heads of state, as the fundamental guideline, further leverage the platform role of the joint working group, continuously enhance cooperation between legislative bodies, and contribute to the high-quality development of China-Russia relations, Peng added.

The Russian side expressed willingness to deepen strategic coordination with China, continuously strengthen exchanges and cooperation between their parliaments at all levels, and constantly enrich the connotation of Russia-China relations.– NNN-TASS

MENAFN20092025000200011047ID1110087035

