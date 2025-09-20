Great Opportunity For Women: TNSRLM Recruitment Open For Rural Livelihood Mission Jobs

Apply now for Community Resource Person jobs with TNSRLM in Virudhunagar. This is a fantastic opportunity for women in Self-Help Groups. No specific educational qualification needed. Apply by September 29, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) is inviting applications from eligible female candidates to fill vacant Community Resource Person positions in Virudhunagar district.

Multiple vacancies are open for Community Resource Person. Pay is as per TN govt rules. The role involves training SHGs and helping them access schemes. A great social work opportunity.

No specific education is required. Candidates need fitness and skills for training. Must have 5+ years in an SHG, training experience, and know how to use mobile apps. Min age is 21.

No application fee. Selection is via written test and interview. Download the form from Submit by 5:45 PM, Sep 29, 2025, to the TNSRLM office.