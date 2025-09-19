Mexico Lottery Proceeds To Support Migrants In US
National Lottery chief Olivia Salomon said the draw generated sales of 338.5 million pesos (about 18.4 million USD), with net proceeds of 115.9 million pesos after prize payouts, Xinhua news agency reported.
Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said the funds will be used to support six initiatives designed to strengthen Mexico's consulates and provide better legal, humanitarian and emergency assistance. Related plans involve supporting legal representation, visiting detention centers, boosting consular staffing in high-demand locations, and responding to natural disasters.
"These actions will be carried out with transparency, with quarterly evaluations and public reports," de la Fuente said.
President Claudia Sheinbaum said: "The top priority is to pay bail for our compatriots, which is often very difficult for them to afford."
Earlier this month, the government of Mexico has officially joined the National Lottery's special draw“Mexico with an M for Migrant”, which took place on September 15 at 4 p.m.
The initiative recognizes Mexican migrants who support their families and communities from abroad, with a single ticket offering a chance to win up to MXN25.5m ($1,42m)
The director general of the National Lottery, highlighted that President Sheinbaum has designated that the funds raised from the draw, after awarding prizes, will be used to strengthen consular support and protection for Mexicans living abroad in times of uncertainty.
