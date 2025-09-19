Asia Cup: India Beat Oman By 21 Runs In Final Group Stage Game Khaleej Times
India warmed up for Sunday's Super Four clash in the Asia Cup with a 21-run victory over Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
After electing to beat, India made 188 for eight on the back of Sanju Samson's 58 off 45 balls in the final group stage game.
In reply, Oman put up an impressive fight as skipper Jatinder Singh (32) and his opening partner Aamir Kaleem (64 off 46 balls) put on a 58-run partnership for the first wicket.
After Singh fell to Kuldeep Yadav, Kaleem found a great partner in Hammad Mirza (51 off 33 balls) as the two batters added 93 runs for the second wicket.
But they could not bring the asking rate under control. And when both of them fell in the space of five balls, India sealed victory by restricting the Omanis to 167 for four.
India rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the game as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh played his first match of the tournament.
Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka on Saturday in the first Super Four game at Dubai International Stadium.
