OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM


2025-09-19 09:31:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW), the“Company”, the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that the Company has completed its previously announced stock repurchase program. Under the program, the Company repurchased 120,996 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $15.01 per share.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. OSB Community Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about Ottawa Bancorp, Inc and OSB Community Bank, please visit .


Contact: Craig M. Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437



