CDB Provides Five New Ambulances To Strengthen St Vincent And The Grenadines' Health System

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank) with resources provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has supported the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in strengthening its health sector through the provision of five fully equipped ambulances.

The vehicles will provide a major boost to emergency response capacity in the Grenadines and mainland communities, ensuring faster and more reliable access to life-saving care. Two will be stationed on Union Island and Canouan. Three will remain on the mainland, with one dedicated to The Dialysis Centre.

The ambulances were procured under the Improving Response and Resilience of the Health Sector to COVID-19 Project , which was launched in 2022 to strengthen the country's ability to respond to COVID-19 and other public health emergencies. The project, financed by a CDB loan sourced from the IDB's OECS COVID-19 Line of Credit, forms part of a regional effort to enhance public health resilience while ensuring continuity of essential care

Minister of health, wellness and the environment, St Clair Prince said the receipt of the vehicles was a milestone for the country stating:

“I want to thank CDB and IDB for the part they have played in strengthening our health system and the way they have enabled us to respond to the most challenging public health event in our recent history.”

Beyond ambulances, the CDB-IDB project supports procurement of critical medical equipment, improvements to port health infrastructure, and training for health workers.

CDB's acting director of projects, L. O'Reilly Lewis emphasised the bank's commitment to supporting health systems that are equitable and resilient across the Caribbean, noting:

“This injection of resources will ensure that no community is left behind and that critical care is accessible to all Vincentians, regardless of where they live. We look forward to seeing the positive transformational impact these ambulances will bring to the country's health sector.”

IDB's financial sector senior specialist, Michael Hall underscored the significance of the partnership, explaining:

“The IDB is very proud to have played a role in supporting this important initiative through our collaboration with the CDB. These ambulances are a key part of the health care infrastructure which will go a long way in providing life-saving care to communities across the country.”

The ambulances were handed over during a ceremony hosted on September 12, 2025, adjacent to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. They will be deployed to expand nationwide access to emergency services and reinforce the country's preparedness for future challenges.

