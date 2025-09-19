Jamaica To Advance Job Descriptions For Parliamentarians

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Chris Patterson

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the government will advance the process to formally institute job descriptions for parliamentarians.

“If this House is to be part of the engine of growth, then its members must operate with the highest standards of efficiency and productivity and integrity and accountability. That is why during this term, we will advance the process to formally institute job descriptions,” Dr Holness was addressing the opening of the new parliament and swearing-in of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives at Gordon House on September 18.

He noted that the job descriptions will make clear:

“What the public rightly expects its elected representatives to do; regular attendance and active participation in sittings and committees, diligent oversight of ministries and agencies, transparent and ethical use of public resources and continuous visible engagement with constituents.”

The process will also create a framework to measure performance, improve accountability and strengthen public trust in institutions.

“This is not about restricting members; it is about elevating the standard of service. It is about ensuring that every seat in this House is not just occupied but actively contributing to Jamaica's progress and prosperity,” the prime minister noted. This third consecutive term in office is not about creating a legacy but charting the country's future.

“It is not about what I leave behind, but what Jamaica must achieve, and what Jamaica must achieve is nothing less than greatness. Jamaica needs to end absolute poverty in the land, and we can do it. We can build a Jamaica where every family has access to housing and secure title to their property,” Holness said. He used the opportunity to call for cooperation, partnership and unity in the national interest.

“We can build a Jamaica where the infrastructure is first-class and opens opportunities in all our parishes. We can build a Jamaica where our bureaucracy does not frustrate enterprise. We can build a Jamaica where peace replaces violence and order replaces disorder. We can build a Jamaica that takes its rightful place among the leading nations of the world. This is not a task for one party or one side of the House,” he pointed out. Once again extended the hand of partnership to the opposition.

“Let us work together to reduce violence. Let us work together to strengthen our economy, strengthen our institutions, raise the standard of living for all Jamaicans and to deliver real results for the people,” prime minister, Holness said.

