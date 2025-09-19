Preveceutical Announces Mailing And Filing Of Annual General And Special Meeting Materials In Connection With A Proposed Arrangement With Biogene Therapeutics

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), announces that further to its News Release of September 4, 2025, it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities the management information circular dated September 9, 2025 and related meeting materials of the Company (the "") for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "") of shareholders of PreveCeutical (the "") to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement (the "") to be effected under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (""), pursuant to which PreveCeutical intends to spin-out 12,000,000 common shares of BioGene to the PreveCeutical Shareholders on a pro rata basis. The Company obtained an interim order from the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "") on September 9, 2025, authorizing the Company to call the Meeting. The Meeting has been scheduled for October 10, 2025, and the Meeting Materials have been mailed to the PreveCeutical Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting. The Meeting Materials are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and on the Company's website at .

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669 Or

Forward-Looking Statements:

