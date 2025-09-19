Scryb Announces Upsize Of Private Placement Following Strong Investor Demand

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) -is pleased to announce that due to strong market demand, it intends to upsize its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "") to $1,500,000, or 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "") at a price of $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Common Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each a full warrant a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.18 for a period of eighteen months after closing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company may (i) pay a cash finder's fee to certain registered finders (each a " Finder ") of up to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such Finders; and (ii) issue such number of finder's warrants (a " Finder's Warrant ") that is equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sourced by the Finder, with each Finder's Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a " Finder's Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of CAD$0.18 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

About Scryb

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

Contact:

James Van Staveren, CEO

Phone: 647-847-5543

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Offering, including the terms and completion thereof. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, included in this press release, the assumption that the Canadian Securities Exchange will not object to the proposed Offering and that the Offering will be completed as currently anticipated. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the proposed Consolidation and use its discretion to prohibit the proposed Consolidation; that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Scryb Inc.