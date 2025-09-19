MENAFN - IssueWire) Arif Patel - Renowned Business leader and philanthropist Arif Umarji Patel yet again made headlines this week for his charitable work. Recently, he took part in a charity event to make life better for poor families in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 19, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Renowned Business leader and philanthropist Arif Umarji Patel yet again made headlines this week for his charitable work. Recently, he took part in a charity event to make life better for poor families in the region.

Arif Patel, who is the Founder and Chairman of Preston Trading and CEO of ABC Capital in Dubai, turned out to be a saviour for all these underprivileged people. Not only did he participate in the event, but also took a note of their experiences and lives to the core.

A Day to Give Back to the Community!

The event, which took place at a community center in Preston, UK, was full of energy, hope, and optimism. Volunteers delivered educational kits, set up free health check-ups, and ran hands-on seminars for families. Still, the highlight was how Arif Patel really connected with the people in the community. Patel took the time to talk to kids, listen to parents' concerns, and give them words of encouragement.

Patel said, "This is not about charity; it's about empowerment." "We're here to remind these families that they are not alone, that their dreams are important, and that they can do anything if they get the right help."

Many people in the audience were moved by what he said and how humble and involved he was.

Focus on Health Care and Education

Two main topics stood out at the event: education and healthcare, two areas that Patel has worked hard to improve through his charitable work.

Education

Arif Patel said that money would be available for a scholarship scheme that would allow poor students in Preston complete their studies without having to worry about money. This program's goal is to pay for more than just school; it will also pay for things like books, uniforms, and transportation.

Health Care

Patel's work with medical volunteers also made sure that free medical check-ups and basic treatments were offered during the event. Families got health kits, and there were talks about diet and how to avoid becoming sick.

Arif Patel said, "Every child should have the chance to learn, and every family should have access to basic health care." "These are not luxuries; they are rights."

From Boardrooms to Community Spaces

For a lot of people who were there, it was both shocking and exciting to witness a global corporate leader like Arif Patel stroll into a small community hall. Patel is best known for his work as a leader in the energy and investment sectors, and he is more typically seen at corporate conferences than at gatherings for the general public.

Still, as he talked to families, his down-to-earth manner reminded everyone that real leadership is about serving others. His action showed that important business leaders can and should stay in touch with the people they work with.

A Leader Who inspires the entire World !

The act was local, but Patel's impact is felt all around the world. He has been in charge of oil and gas exploration, engineering, and mining projects as the head of Preston Trading. Arif Patel is one of the Top 10 Best Investment Company Executives in the world since he is the Co-Founder of The United Kingdom (UK) Group and the CEO of ABC Capital in Dubai.

But Patel sees these successes as stepping stones to do far more. He told reporters at the event, "Business shouldn't just be about making money; it should be about having a purpose." "If we are lucky enough to have power, we must use it to help those who don't have a voice.

Motivating the Next Generation

Arif Patel also talked to teens on how to balance ambition with compassion during a session for young people. He talked about his own path, which included moving from Dubai to Preston in 2010, going to school at the University of Central Lancashire and Heriot-Watt University, and starting businesses that now operate on many continents.

He informed the young people who were there, "Success doesn't mean forgetting where you came from." "It means being proud of where you came from and using your success to help other people."

More than a One-Day Event

The people in charge stressed that Patel's role isn't only for one event. Arif Patel is dedicated to long-term undertakings that are meant to:

- Offering scholarship funds for young people who don't have a lot of money.

-Helping health projects in the UK and Dubai.

-Working with NGOs to make sure that people in underserved areas have long-term access to clean water and sanitation.

One of the people in charge of the event remarked, "We're grateful to Mr. Patel, not just for his generosity, but for his vision." "He's helping us go from one-time charity drives to programs that give people power all the time."

A Legacy of Purpose !

These kinds of events are not side initiatives for Arif Patel; they are at the heart of his leadership philosophy. People who meet him are most impressed by his humility and dedication to charity work, even if his business success is well known.

At the end of the day, Patel committed to keep working with local organizations, which showed how strongly he believed that real change needs to happen all the time.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "Together, we can make a world where every child can go to school, every family can obtain medical care, and every dream is within grasp.

More About the Event !

Local charities and volunteers helped put up the community event in Preston, UK, to give poor families access to educational resources and healthcare. Arif Patel supported the project, and his donations made sure that scholarship, medical help, and community workshops were all successful.

About Arif Patel

Arif Umarji Patel is a businessman and philanthropist who lives in Dubai. Moreover, he started Preston Trading, which does oil and gas exploration, oilfield services, engineering, and mining. Also, he is the company's owner and chairman. Additionally, he is the CEO of ABC Capital in Dubai and one of the founders of The United Kingdom (UK) Group. Patel is known as one of the "Top 10 Best Investment Company Executives" and is also well-known for his charitable contributions in education, healthcare, and community empowerment.

Media Contact

Arif Patel



*****@gmail

Source :Preston Trading

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.