Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Record Price Achieved For Santa Fe, New Mexico Compound In 43 Days At Hong Kong Auction

Ultimate Retreat on 3.7 Santa Fe Acres with 18,000sf Living Area

Traditional Puebloan Main House Plus Three Private Guest Casitas

Stunning Pool, Spa, and Grand Portal for 100+ Person Entertainment

Mountain Views, Heated Walkways, and Ornamental Stream Throughout

Commercial Kitchen, 600-Bottle Wine Cellar, and 14 Fireplaces

Estate pending sale at auction as highest sale in Santa Fe since 2023 in cooperation with The Lyon Group of Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that 211 Camino Del Norte, an incredible, sustainable, private compound nestled in Santa Fe's sought-after Northside, is pending sale for $9.996 million, following just 43 days of auction marketing. The 3.7-acre estate, minutes from the City's historic Plaza, was offered in cooperation with Neil Lyon and Jake Lyon of the Lyon Group of Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage. When closed, the sale will set a new record as the highest-priced transaction in Santa Fe since 2023.

Featured as part of the firm's annual Hong Kong sale, bidding opened on 10 September and culminated live at Sotheby's Maison in Hong Kong, live-streamed to the world, on 19 September HKT. Five bidders competed to own the property, which drew competitive interest from a curated pool of global buyers seeking resort-caliber amenities, sweeping mountain views, and exceptional tranquility.

“Between the grand entertaining spaces, luxurious amenities, and panoramic mountain views, 211 Camino Del Norte is a luxury home seeker's dream,” said Lyon.“It has been a privilege to collaborate with the Sotheby's Concierge Auctions team and showcase this magnificent estate for their global audience, particularly having bidding close live at Sotheby's Maison, recognized as one of the world's most prominent public art and cultural hubs and the Asian flagship to Sotheby's.”

The gated compound spans approximately 18,000 square feet of living space across a 7,000-square-foot, five-bedroom main residence and three guest casitas, all thoughtfully integrated into lush, landscaped grounds. Sustainability and modern comforts are central to the home's design, with energy-efficient features including rainwater collection, gray water systems, and tankless water heaters.

Designed with impeccable attention to detail, the main home is a timeless blend of traditional Puebloan architecture and world-class amenities, perfect for both grand entertaining and quiet retreat. The outdoor living experience rivals any luxury resort, with a heated pool and spa, an entertainment-ready pavilion, and multiple outdoor fireplaces. Set at 7,200 feet elevation in Santa Fe's high-desert setting, the property enjoys over 300 days of sunshine annually and serves as an ideal base for exploring one of America's most culturally rich destinations.

“This property represents the best of Santa Fe, balancing both access and seclusion,” said Carolyn Wright, Vice President of Business Development at Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“It proved to be a perfect fit for our platform, showcasing our ability to deliver timely outcomes for one-of-a-kind properties alongside our global reach and partnership with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty.”

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions. Photography and video credit Mike Eustis and Grant Wiseman.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.