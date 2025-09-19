Enabled 5K Walk Run Roll Experience Set To Inspire Unity And Inclusivity In Queens With Over 300 Registered Participants

Stanley Miguel Paris 2024 Olympics

Enabled 5K Walk Run Roll Experience Set to Inspire Unity and Inclusivity in Queens This Saturday with Over 300 Registered Participants

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Enabled 5K Walk Run Roll Experience, a groundbreaking inclusive event celebrating movement for all abilities, will take place this Saturday at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. With over 300 registered participants, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. with wellness activities including yoga & stretching, and the main races begin at 11 a.m., transforming the traditional 5K into a vibrant community festival featuring adaptive participants, live performances, raffles, food vendors, and more. Organized to foster unity between able-bodied and adaptive communities,the event emphasizes wellness, resilience, and shared experiences over competition.

Participants of all abilities are invited to walk, run, or roll through the scenic park, promoting an environment where everyone can thrive. "This isn't just a race-it's a movement toward greater inclusivity and empowerment," said event organizers. Leading the charge is Stanley"Stan Da Man" Miguel, a Queens native and adaptive athlete who embodies the spirit of triumph over adversity. After losing a leg, Miguel has channeled his resilience into a burgeoning athletic career, conditioning rigorously for his first New York City Marathon this November and training toward the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. Known for his street-running prowess and motivational presence in the adaptive sports community, Miguel's journey from disability to elite performance highlights the event's core message of enabling potential in everyone.

The Enabled 5K boasts an impressive lineup of partners dedicated to health,culture, and community impact. Emblem Health supports the wellness focus, while God Speed Clothing provides apparel for participants. Pure Fuel, the official sports drink of the Philadelphia 76ers co-owned by Philadelphia radio personalities Wallo and Gillie Da King, will hydrate athletes with its plant-based, electrolyte-packed beverages.

Adding local flavor are Queens natives like BMX superstar Nigel Sylvester, whose foundation promotes youth empowerment through action sports, and acclaimed jeweler Greg Yuna, whose brand blends street sophistication with high-end craftsmanship. Additional collaborators include Life Camp, Essentia Water, and more, ensuring a day filled with inspiration and support. "As an adaptive athlete who's beaten the odds and run through the streets of my city like it owes me something,I'm honored to lead the Enabled 5K," said Stanley Miguel. "This event is about breaking barriers, building unity, and showing that no matter your ability, you belong in the race. Join us to move, connect, and enable each other toward a stronger community."

Registration is open to all, with adaptive accommodations available. For more information or to sign up, visit the event's official channels or contact organizers at enabled5k. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience that redefines what it means to move forward together.

About the Enabled 5K Walk Run Roll Experience The Enabled 5K is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces for wellness and unity,led by adaptive athlete Stanley Miguel. By partnering with community leaders and brands, the event aims to empower participants of all abilities while celebrating Queens' vibrant spirit.

