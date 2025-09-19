Promeza MG Holds Successful Virtual Press Conference For Danny Martinez And Luis Enrique Espinosa Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clarita, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clarita, California - September 19, 2025 -

Promeza MG Held a virtual press conference on Monday, September 15, featuring Guatemalan singer-songwriter Danny Martinez and renowned worship artist Luis Enrique Espinosa, who discussed their new musical collaboration "Te Agradezco" (I Thank You).

The virtual event connected media outlets from the United States and Latin America via Zoom, providing an opportunity for journalists to engage directly with both artists about their tropical-style worship song that blends salsa rhythms with contemporary Christian themes. National and international media representatives who completed a press conference registration conducted multiple interviews with both Danny Martinez and Luis Enrique Espinosa.







Danny Martinez, who serves as both a pastor and musician, returns to the recording scene after focusing on his ministerial responsibilities within the Evangelical Covenant Churches of Chicago and the whole midwest region of the United States. His latest release marks a significant shift from his rock music roots to embrace tropical rhythms, demonstrating his commitment to reaching diverse audiences through varied musical styles.

"Te Agradezco was born out of the realization that I don't deserve God's love or grace-yet He still gives them to me in abundance," shares Danny about this composition. He also explains that his intention is that, as listeners hear the song, "they remember that this same love and this same grace are also available to them, no matter what they've done or where they've been."

The collaboration brings together two influential figures in Christian music. Martinez, who has recorded eight studio albums throughout his career, pairs his evolving musical vision with Espinosa, considered an iconic figure in Spanish-language praise and worship music. Their partnership represents a bridging of generations and musical styles within the contemporary Christian music landscape.

"It is a privilege to be able to sing this song with a hero of praise and worship music like Luis Enrique Espinosa, who has become both a friend and a true model of leadership," Martinez stated regarding the collaboration.

The Te Agradezco Video has already gained significant attention on Martinez's YouTube channel, showcasing the infectious salsa arrangement that defines this new musical direction. The song forms part of Martinez's upcoming album, which will feature entirely tropical-style arrangements, marking a departure from his previous work with the rock band Alegoría where he served as bassist and vocalist.

Betty Meza, spokesperson for Promeza MG, emphasized the significance of this musical partnership and the upcoming press conference as an opportunity for the media to explore the artistic evolution of both musicians and their shared vision for contemporary worship music.

Martinez's journey from rock musician to pastor to tropical music artist reflects his 25-year ministerial career and academic achievements, including a Doctor of Ministry degree from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California. After planting churches in Los Angeles and San Diego, he returned to Illinois eight years ago to lead congregations in Chicago.

Promeza MG specializes in connecting Latin American and U.S. audiences through cultural and musical events, providing platforms for artists to share their work and engage with media representatives across international markets. Interested persons, including media outlets, bloggers, or influencers, can contact Promeza for more opportunities to interview Danny Martinez.

