Environmental Products Group To Host Open House At New 66,000 Sq. Ft. Atlanta Facility On October 7Th

Training classes at new Atlanta facility with a best-in-class equipment showcase, free lunch, demonstrations, vendor expo, premium prize raffle and give-aways.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental Products Group (EPG ) is set to host a dynamic open house event on Tuesday, October 7th, at its new 66,000 sq. ft. Atlanta facility.

The event will begin at 8 AM at 325 Westlake Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30336, offering a full day of learning, networking, and exclusive opportunities for industry professionals.

Attendees will have the chance to explore a showcase of best-in-class equipment and gain valuable insights through expert-led training classes. The first training session is scheduled to begin at 9 AM, covering key topics in equipment operation and maintenance. Interested participants are encouraged to register for these informative sessions to secure their spot by visiting myepg.

The event is designed to foster connection and community among industry peers, vendors, and EPG's team of solution heavy equipment experts. In addition to the professional development opportunities, guests will be treated to a Fox Bros. BBQ lunch and refreshments throughout the day. The open house will also feature a vendor expo, premium prize and gift card raffles, giveaways, and a discount wheel in their parts department.

Vendors interested in showcasing their products and services are invited to reserve a table. Inquiries for table reservations should be directed to .... The day promises a blend of education, entertainment, and Southern hospitality for all who attend.

About Environmental Products Group

Environmental Products Group provides Infrastructure and Municipal Maintenance Equipment and Solutions to empower fleet operations. With facilities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Tennessee, including dedicated sales territories in Arkansas, Kentucky, and the Caribbean, EPG offers equipment sales, rentals, comprehensive parts, and industry trained service. The company is committed to providing expert support to ensure its customers' operations run smoothly.

