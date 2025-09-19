Trump-Xi Talks: Chinese President Reportedly Calls For Avoiding Restrictive Trade Measures
Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly asked U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from taking restrictive trade measures as the leaders of the world's top two economies work to diffuse tensions.
According to a Bloomberg report citing China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, the talks were termed“positive and pragmatic” even as President Xi Jinping sought a fair environment for Chinese companies to do business in the U.S.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment