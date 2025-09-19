Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump-Xi Talks: Chinese President Reportedly Calls For Avoiding Restrictive Trade Measures

Trump-Xi Talks: Chinese President Reportedly Calls For Avoiding Restrictive Trade Measures


2025-09-19 03:19:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly asked U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from taking restrictive trade measures as the leaders of the world's top two economies work to diffuse tensions.

According to a Bloomberg report citing China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, the talks were termed“positive and pragmatic” even as President Xi Jinping sought a fair environment for Chinese companies to do business in the U.S.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN19092025007385015968ID1110086209

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search