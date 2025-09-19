Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xai Reportedly Secures $10 Billion Funding, Pushing Valuation To $200 Billion

2025-09-19 03:19:42
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has secured $10 billion in new funding, valuing the company at approximately $200 billion, according to a report by CNBC that cited sources.

The deal follows reports in July that xAI was in talks to raise fresh capital at a similar valuation. At that time, the company had already raised $10 billion, split evenly between debt and equity at a valuation of around $150 billion. xAI was waiting to launch its additional fundraising until after unveiling Grok 4, its latest AI model, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg at the time. 

