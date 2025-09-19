Xai Reportedly Secures $10 Billion Funding, Pushing Valuation To $200 Billion
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has secured $10 billion in new funding, valuing the company at approximately $200 billion, according to a report by CNBC that cited sources.
The deal follows reports in July that xAI was in talks to raise fresh capital at a similar valuation. At that time, the company had already raised $10 billion, split evenly between debt and equity at a valuation of around $150 billion. xAI was waiting to launch its additional fundraising until after unveiling Grok 4, its latest AI model, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg at the time.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Tim Cook Reportedly Says Apple Watch Could Alert 1 Million Users to Hypertension This Year
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment