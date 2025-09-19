AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Today And There's A Taylor Swift Angle Find Out More

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares jumped 5% during midday trading on Friday after the company announced it would play Taylor Swift's“The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl” at all its 540 theatre locations and thousands of other movie theatre screens in North America, including Cinemark and Regal in the U.S.

Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is set to drop on October 3, and the movie will also be released on the same day.

The movie will begin on Friday, October 3, and run through Sunday, October 5. AMC stated that it is approximately an 89-minute theatrical experience, which will include the exclusive world premiere of a music video from the album“The Fate of Ophelia” and behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot.

Retail sentiment on AMC remained in the 'bullish' territory, with chatter at 'high' levels, according ot data from Stocktwits.

“The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl” will also play at Cineplex in Canada, Cinepolis and Cinemex in Mexico, beginning at 3 p.m. EDT. AMC will also bring it to theatres in 100 additional countries or more outside of the United States.

AMC noted that this was the second collaboration between Swift and AMC Theatres Distribution, which in 2023 launched“The Eras Tour” concert film, which grossed more than $261 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Swift's Eras Tour concert was held at various global cities for a span of nearly two years, with the last leg of the show wrapping up in December 2024.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted it has a“swifty effect.” This term has been in use since Swift's Eras Tour concert, which helped boost consumer spending in economies and also resulted in an increase in traffic at Target stores during the release of copies of her new Eras Tour book and vinyl album.

Shares of AMC have declined 37% in the last 12 months.

