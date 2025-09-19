IDB Invest Supports Sustainable Agricultural Productivity In Mexico With Financing For Dinvertech



The operation will support the expansion of 50 hectares of high-tech greenhouses for the production and export of mini peppers. The project will promote sustainable agricultural practices, improving productivity and export competitiveness, with an emphasis on job creation in rural areas.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – IDB Invest has signed a financing agreement of up to $130 million with Dinvertech, an agricultural producer specialising in greenhouse crops in Mexico, for the installation and operation of 50 new hectares of high-tech greenhouses for the cultivation and commercialisation of mini peppers.

The operation includes a long-term loan of up to $120 million, with $80 million financed by IDB Invest and $40 million financed by the JICA Trust Fund Achieving Development of Latin America and the Caribbean (TADAC). Additionally, a revolving uncommitted loan of up to US$10 million is included.

The funds will be allocated to capital investments and working capital needs in Mexico. Argent Investment Managers, S.A. acted as Dinvertech's financial advisor for this operation.

The project will boost food production, increase agricultural productivity, and generate formal employment in rural areas of the country. It is estimated that over 80% of the jobs created will be held by women. Additionally, Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices will be implemented, such as fertigation and drip irrigation-essential in water-scarce regions like El Bajío. Approximately 97% of the production will be exported, with the remainder distributed in the local market or donated to food banks, promoting food security.

Agriculture is a key sector for the Mexican economy, representing 3.4 percent of GDP and employing 12 percent of the productive population. However, Mexico faces challenges such as low agricultural productivity, limited technology adoption, and restricted access to financing tailored to the sector's production cycles. Dinvertech's project addresses these challenges through investments in cutting-edge technology and sustainable processes, positioning the company as one of the country's leading mini pepper producers and strengthening its integration into global value chains.

In addition to financing, IDB Invest will provide advisory services to support the adoption of more efficient and sustainable technologies, particularly in modernizing current heating systems. The company will also work to improve its environmental and social management system and raise corporate governance standards by creating an audit committee and incorporating independent board members.

The post IDB Invest supports sustainable agricultural productivity in Mexico with financing for Dinvertech appeared first on Caribbean News Global .