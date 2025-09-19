Andrew Peller Limited Announces The Final 2025 Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results
|Nominee
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
| # Votes
Against
| % Votes
Against
|Brian J. Bidulka
|6,156,216
|99.72%
|17,060
|0.28%
|Daniel J. Cicerchi
|6,161,136
|99.80%
|12,140
|0.20%
|Paul Dubkowski
|6,156,016
|99.72%
|17,260
|0.28%
|R. Bruce McDonald
|6,080,111
|98.49%
|93,165
|1.51%
|Chris Tsiofas
|6,094,616
|98.73%
|78,660
|1.27%
|W. James Westlake
|6,079,916
|98.49%
|93,360
|1.51%
2. Appointment of Auditors – PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company (and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration) by proxies as follows:
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
| # Votes
Withheld
| % Votes
Withheld
|6,081,111
|98.51%
|92,165
|1.49%
Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners' Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at andrewpeller. Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).
For more information, please contact:
Craig Armitage
...
Source: Andrew Peller Limited
