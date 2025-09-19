State Department Approves Potential Javelin Missile Sale To Poland

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $780 million sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Poland, further deepening defense cooperation between the two NATO allies, Azernews reports.

The announcement came via the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which oversees foreign military sales under government-to-government agreements.

According to the official statement, Poland had previously submitted a request to purchase 2,506 Javelin FGM-148F missiles along with 253 command launch units. The total estimated value of the deal is $780 million.

The DSCA emphasized that the proposed sale "supports the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing the security of a key NATO ally." The agency noted that the Javelin systems would significantly strengthen Poland's ability to deter and respond to both current and emerging threats.

Interestingly, the U.S. government does not anticipate that the transfer will alter the regional military balance. Moreover, it stated that the deal would not require the deployment of additional U.S. government personnel or contractors to Poland.

This potential arms sale comes amid growing concerns about regional security in Eastern Europe, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with Russia. For Poland, which has been ramping up defense spending and modernizing its armed forces, the acquisition of Javelin systems represents another step toward building one of the most capable ground forces in the region.