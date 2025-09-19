Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region During Day, Wounding Six
According to him, Russians attacked Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovsk communities with FPV drones and artillery. Five people were injured. A 59-year-old woman was hospitalized. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment.
Fifteen private houses, five farm buildings, three garages, three greenhouses, a car, a power line, and a sports club were damaged.
In the Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy used guided aerial bombs and drones on the Malomykhailivka and Mezhivka communities. A 61-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. An administrative building caught fire.Read also: Shepherd killed by mine explosion in Kherson region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night, resulting in several fires, which were localized by rescuers.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak, FB
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment