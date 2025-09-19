Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region During Day, Wounding Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russians attacked Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovsk communities with FPV drones and artillery. Five people were injured. A 59-year-old woman was hospitalized. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment.

Fifteen private houses, five farm buildings, three garages, three greenhouses, a car, a power line, and a sports club were damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy used guided aerial bombs and drones on the Malomykhailivka and Mezhivka communities. A 61-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. An administrative building caught fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night, resulting in several fires, which were localized by rescuers.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, FB

