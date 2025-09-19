Azerbaijan, Malaysia Review Expansion Of Inter-Parliamentary Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Malaysia, Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, on September 19, the parliamentary press service told Trend .

The Speaker of the Senate expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two countries and their parliaments. He noted his confidence that the visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker would further contribute to the development of bilateral ties. He also praised the joint engagement of the two parliaments within international parliamentary cooperation platforms such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

For her part, Gafarova underlined the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation between parliamentarians within international organizations, and the role of legislatures in addressing issues of concern to people.

The sides discussed the future prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation and stressed the importance of collaboration on international platforms. They expressed satisfaction with the successful partnership of the legislative bodies, both bilaterally and within global parliamentary organizations.

Gafarova also spoke about Azerbaijan's recent achievements in various sectors and provided information about the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts underway in the territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.