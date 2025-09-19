Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rwandan President Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit

Rwandan President Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit


2025-09-19 03:12:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ On September 19, President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Rwanda at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Paul Kagame was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

MENAFN19092025000187011040ID1110086046

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search