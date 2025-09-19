Universal Translation Services Announces Transparent Pricing For Certified Translations

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Clients shouldn't pay extra just because a filing is urgent,” said a Universal Translation Services spokesperson.“We prioritize deadlines without any expedite fees, and our online form helps people start a request in minutes.”"Universal Translation Services has published a standardized price list for certified translations: $20 USD per page for official documents, plus optional Digital Certification ($10/doc), Notarization ($20/doc), and Hard-copy mailing (from $20). The policy formalizes long-standing practices around pricing transparency and document integrity. The company does not charge expedited or rush fees; time-sensitive requests are prioritized at no additional cost. Requests are submitted via their form.

Miami, Florida - September 19, 2025 - Universal Translation Services today announced a formal, transparent pricing framework for certified translations intended for official use in the United States and abroad. The standardized fee schedule-now publicly listed-sets certified translation at $20 USD per page for commonly required legal and civil documents, including birth and marriage certificates, death certificates, school diplomas and transcripts, contracts, and other official records and legal documents.

To address differing documentation and filing requirements, the company also outlined add-on services:



Digital Certification - $10 per document. Finalized files are locked against further editing to help preserve authenticity and integrity. Digital certification is intended for immediate online submission to agencies and institutions that accept digitally certified copies, reducing the need to wait for hard-copy delivery.



Notarization - $20 per document. Available when a notarized translator's statement is specifically requested by a receiving authority.

Hard-copy mailing - starting at $20. For clients who require or prefer physical delivery of certified translations



In line with consumer-transparency principles, Universal Translation Services confirmed that it does not charge expedited or rush fees. When a deadline is specified, the company prioritizes time-sensitive requests at no additional cost.

Clients can request an instant quote and upload documents via the secure online form at .

The form collects the receiving authority's requirements upfront, so that only necessary add-ons are selected.“Clear, up-front pricing helps individuals and institutions plan, budget, and submit documents without last-minute surprises,” said a Universal Translation Services spokesperson.“By publishing a simple schedule and defining when add-ons are actually needed, we aim to reduce friction in time-sensitive processes like immigration, education, and court filings.”

Universal Translation Services has provided certified translation services for more than 25 years, focusing on process clarity and document-integrity standards across jurisdictions. Today's publication of a standardized price list is intended to support consumers and caseworkers who must compare vendors and validate requirements under tight deadlines.

For service details or to request a certified translation, visit