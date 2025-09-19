Menhow Successfully Showcases Advanced Rubber Components At PLASTPOL 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)Menhow is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its participation at PLASTPOL 2025, one of the most prominent exhibitions for plastics and rubber processing in Central and Eastern Europe. Held in Kielce, the four-day event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the latest advancements in materials and manufacturing.

Menhow attracted considerable attention at the event with its dynamic booth presentation, welcoming a steady flow of visitors from across the globe. The company's display featured a comprehensive portfolio of components designed to meet the stringent requirements of nowadays competitive markets. Among the standout exhibits were Membrane Switch es, liquid silicone rubber components, moulded rubber parts, and silicone rubber keypads, developed with a focus on durability, functionality, and precision engineering.

The team also demonstrated Menhow's extensive capabilities in producing gaskets and seals, rubber-metal parts, and rubber-plastic hybrid components. These products highlight Menhow's strengths in customization and innovation-key factors that help clients meet the complex demands of industries such as automotive, medical devices, electronics, and industrial equipment.

“We were delighted with the level of engagement at this year's PLASTPOL,” said Mengyi Ouyang, Project Manager at Menhow.“The quality of discussions and the strong interest in our custom manufacturing processes, particularly for moulded silicone rubber and liquid silicone rubber parts, were very encouraging. Our presence at the show reinforces Menhow's ongoing commitment to delivering high-precision, reliable rubber and silicone components tailored to our clients' exact needs.”

Menhow's team expressed sincere thanks to the clients, partners, and new contacts who visited the booth. The company looks forward to continuing the insightful conversations initiated at the event and transforming new connections into long-term partnerships.

Participation at PLASTPOL 2025 not just allowed Menhow to demonstrate its technical expertise and product versatility but also served as a strategic move to strengthen brand visibility in the European market. As Menhow continues to grow its global footprint, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of rubber and silicone innovation.

Menhow would like to thank the clients, partners, and new contacts who visited the booth. The team looks forward to developing the conversations further and building on the strong momentum created at the fair.