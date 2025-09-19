Global Medical Precision Parts Market Valued At USD 22.42 Billion By 2030: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Gains Momentum Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Medical Precision Parts Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton research, the global medical precision parts market size was valued at USD 16.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 22.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 22.42 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 16.00 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.78%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Material Type, Application, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa

Automation Meets Accuracy: Precision Fluidics Transform High-Throughput Labs and Genomics

The growing adoption of laboratory and biotech automation platforms is driving strong demand for high-precision fluidic components such as micro-valves, pipetting heads, microfluidic cartridges, and flow regulators. These components enable accurate handling of microliter and nanoliter volumes, ensuring reproducible workflows and high-throughput operations. Leading systems like the Illumina NovaSeq 6000, Hamilton Microlab STAR, and Thermo Fisher CV2000 showcase the impact of precision fluidics in genomics, molecular diagnostics, drug discovery, and cell therapy. By 2025, demand for sequencing consumables, automated liquid handling parts, and AI-integrated fluidic components is expected to rise sharply, fueled by the expansion of clinical genomics projects, automated assay preparation for CROs, and AI-driven predictive maintenance.

Medical Precision Parts Market News: GEMSONS & Linamar Leading Technological Advancements



September 2024: GEMSONS enhanced its cleanroom CNC machining with high-tolerance micro-machining, enabling production of critical medical components like valve assemblies, fluidic connectors, and diagnostic housings, compliant with ISO 13485 standards. July 2025: Linamar International introduced advanced additive manufacturing for customized implantable devices, allowing rapid prototyping and precise fabrication of complex geometries, cutting time-to-market for patient-specific orthopedic and cardiovascular implants.

Biocompatible Materials and Surface Treatments Take Center Stage in Innovation

The growing market for advanced medical devices and lab automation is driving demand for surface-engineered precision parts, including nano-textured implants, coated micro-nozzles, and chemically treated diagnostic components. These innovations enhance biocompatibility, reduce biofouling, and ensure precise fluid handling, boosting device reliability, patient safety, and regulatory compliance. Leading solutions, such as Medtronic titanium implants, SynBio anti-fouling micro-nozzles, and Phillips-Medisize surface treated PEEK cartridges highlight the industry's shift toward high-performance, surface optimized precision parts that meet the evolving needs of implantable devices and automated lab platforms worldwide.

Medical Precision Parts Enter a New Era with 3D Printing

The medical precision parts industry is increasingly adopting 3D printing and micro-additive manufacturing to produce complex, miniaturized components beyond the reach of traditional machining. These technologies enable rapid prototyping, customization, and faster time-to-market for innovative medical devices. Phillips-Medisize, for example, produces 3D-printed microfluidic cartridges for diagnostic platforms, accelerating R&D and lab automation. Precipart develops additive-manufactured implantable components with integrated fluidic and mechanical functions, supporting miniaturized implants, wearable devices, and lab-on-chip platforms.

On-demand production of patient-specific implants and consumables improves outcomes, reduces inventory costs, and supports personalized medicine. Advances in biocompatible polymers, resins, and metal powders allow multi-material builds; Phillips-Medisize combines PEEK with functional polymers in a single cartridge, integrating fluidic, structural, and sensing features while minimizing assembly steps.

North America Leads, Yet Asia Pacific Emerges as a Global Growth Hotspot in Medical Precision Parts

North America continues to lead the medical precision parts market, driven by a combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory rigor, and the presence of global medical device leaders such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker. The region's strong adoption of minimally invasive, robotic, and next-generation surgical technologies, alongside sustained R&D investments, supports increasing demand for precision-engineered components in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and diagnostic devices. Meanwhile, theAsia Pacific, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore, is emerging as a fast-growing market, supported by automation, AI, and robotics adoption in healthcare, electronics, and automotive sectors. Together, these regions are shaping global demand and innovation in medical precision components.

Explore full insights and investment opportunities in global medical precision parts market :

Key Company Profiles



Gemsons

ARC Group Worldwide, INC

Precision Resource

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Stryker Corporation

Linamar Corporation TS Prototypes

Other Prominent Company Profiles



SK Technologies

Reeds Precision

Saint-Gobain

Multisource

ELOS

SeaskyMedical

MMT INC.

NN INC.

JACO Machine Works

ARCH Medical Solutions

GREE‐GE

Abbott Laboratories

Beyonics Technology Ltd.

SeaskyMedical

Coler Supply Solutions

Datron Technology Ltd

E-FAB INC.

Carclo

ACCUROUNDS INC

Shine Precision Engineering Pte Ltd

Helbling Technik

ZELTWANGER

Röchling Medical

MJ Enterprises

APPORO

PRECIPART

Shenzhen Dek Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

GABRIL

Rapid Direct

Advanced Mrico Precision Micro Precision Components

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type



CNC Machined Parts

Injection-molded components

Swiss Turned Components

Metal Stamping

Cold-Formed Microcomponents Others

Material Type



Metal

Plastic Others

Application



Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Devices

Surgical Instruments Other Aplplication

Geography

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

France

Russia

The U.K.

Norway

Denmark

Italy

Poland Spain

APAC



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia Singapore

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa Israel

