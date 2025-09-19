Lisa Najarian Launches You Go Girl: A Movement Of Girlfriendship, Healing, And Connection

MENAFN - GetNews) After a lifetime of carrying both visible and invisible baggage, educator and advocateis turning her story into a movement. Today, she proudly announces the official launch of, a lifestyle brand and community dedicated to helping women lighten their loads, strengthen their friendships, and find freedom in authentic connection.

For Lisa, this journey is personal. Growing up, she attended ten different elementary schools, constantly packing and unpacking not just belongings, but friendships. Always the“new girl,” she learned resilience, adaptability, and how to connect quickly. At age 12, Lisa finally put down roots-and the girlfriends she met then remain some of her closest to this day. Those bonds planted the seeds for what has now become You Go Girl.

“I've lived what I call a 'peanut butter to caviar life,'” Lisa says with her trademark mix of grit and humor.“Through every season, whether humble or glamorous, I've learned that the real treasure is the women who walk beside you, who help you unpack the baggage you can't carry alone. YouGoGirl is my way of giving that back.”

The brand is more than a product line, it's a movement. You Go Girl brings together storytelling, retreats, and a curated collection of products designed to celebrate friendship and resilience:

● The You Go Girl Community : a growing network where women can find belonging and sisterhood.

● The Baggage Claim Podcast : raw, real conversations that open space for healing through shared stories.

● Signature Getaways & Girls' Trip Guidance : experiences that spark laughter, connection, and restoration.

● The Branded Collection : cozy, thoughtful pieces, like pajamas, jewelry, and adventure scratch books, that serve as love letters to women and their friendships.

At its core, You Go Girl is about reminding every woman that she is not alone . Whether through a novel, a podcast episode, a weekend retreat, or a charm bracelet shared with a best friend, Lisa's vision is to create a cultural shift around women's friendships, transforming them from something nice-to-have into something sacred and life-giving.

“Real girlfriendship isn't just brunch dates and selfies,” Lisa explains.“ It's the tissues and takeout when life falls apart. It's unpacking the messy middle and realizing you don't have to carry it all alone. That's what YouGoGirl is here to honor.”

About Lisa Najarian

Lisa Najarian is an educator, advocate, and founder whose journey of resilience, friendship, and faith inspired the launch of You Go Girl. Drawing from her own story of moving often as a child, building lifelong friendships, and navigating both physical and emotional challenges, Lisa has dedicated her work to helping women find freedom through authentic connection. She is also co-founder of the Twin Cities Lyme Foundation and a passionate voice for women's empowerment.

About You Go Girl

You Go Girl is a lifestyle brand and movement designed to help women lighten their loads and deepen their connections. Through community, storytelling, retreats, and curated products, the brand celebrates the healing power of“girlfriendship.”

Learn more at YouGoGirl