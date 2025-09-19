Flydubai Starts Flights To Romania's Iași, Increases Daily Flights To Bucharest

Dubai-based carrier flydubai recently inaugurated its new service to Iași, becoming the first UAE carrier to serve direct flights between Dubai and Romania's third largest city with twice-weekly return flights.

Flydubai has also grown its network in Romania to two destinations. The Dubai airline also announced on Friday that it will ramp up its flights to Bucharest to a triple daily service, bringing the total number of flights to 21 a week.

"By introducing Iași as our second destination in Romania, alongside our planned increase in flights to Bucharest from the end of October, we are confident these enhancements will offer our customers greater convenience and more opportunities to experience the country's culture and business opportunities,” Jeyhun Efendi, divisional senior ViP of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

"Romania has long been a significant market for us where we have continued to see steady growth since starting flights in 2012. Over the last few years, passenger numbers have grown by an average of 16% annually on our route to Bucharest. We have increased our flights from a three-times weekly service to a triple daily service, highlighting the popularity of this route and the strong demand for travel between the UAE, Romania, and beyond,” he added.

Fare and flight details

Flights to Iași International Airport (IAS) will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on this route, providing passengers with more options for connections through Dubai's international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to IAS start from Dh8,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,600.

Return Business Class fares from IAS to DXB start from EUR 2,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 380.

Global expansion

Flydubai has been aggressively expanding its destinations. It recently announced that it has become the only UAE carrier to offer direct flights to Moldova after it inaugurated its twice-weekly service to Chișinău on Wednesday. The inaugural flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute at Eugen Doga International Airport in Chișinău and by local airport officials including Sergiu Spoială, General Director of International Airport.