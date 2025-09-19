Harry Potter Exhibition, Spa Day: Fun Stuff The Whole Family Can Enjoy Over The Weekend

Ready to rock your weekend? (We sure are.) Get ready for a fun - and some would say - relaxing time over the next few days. Have a friend visiting or just want some downtime with the kids? Here's a look at things to do in the UAE:

A beautiful Italian job

Recommended For You Robots, futurists and an Apple co-founder: Moscow prepares for the BRICS Urban Future Forum

Armani/Deli reopens on September 18 with its menu of authentic Italian offerings. Whether you want to sit indoors or have an al fresco evening with friends, you'll find your place here. The menu is an extensive list of antipasti, sharing plates, salads, handcrafted pizzas, fresh pastas, gratins, hearty mains, seafood selection, and indulgent desserts. Truly, bellissimo!

Various. Daily, noon-11pm (closed on Tuesdays). Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Call +971 4 888 3010.

Clink those glasses

Get into the spirit of Oktoberfest this weekend with a trip to Horse & Hound where you can tuck into German classics like schnitzel sliders, bratwurst-loaded nachos, currywurst fries, flammekueche pizza, and a 60cm hotdog - and then wash it all down with a cool beverage. We'll say cheers to that.

From Dh55 (currywurst fries). September 20-October 5. Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort. +971 56 545 8391.

Chill out at the spa

Family time doesn't have to come with a side of activity. At this SPA Cenvaree, you can relax and get a massage as the kiddos check out a candy-themed kids zone. On offer are edible treatments, family spa packages, and facials for those adulting. Look forward to a relaxed mind and glowing face.

Various prices. Daily, 9am-9pm. Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. +97145229999.

Feel like you are floating

Interesting things are happening in the city, and one of the most intriguing activities is at SAL beach club, where on Friday, you can partake in the Floating Immersive Breathwork experience. The class, by Breasy's wellness experts, takes place in the club's saltwater pool. Here's what happens: You are be invited to drift weightlessly in SAL's infinity pool as you are guided through a meditative breathwork session. Your headphones will ensure a private soundscape. Relaxing under a canopy of stars as gentle ripples lap at your toes, what could be better?

Dh450 (plus 7 per cent municipality fee). Friday, 8.30pm-10pm. SAL beach club, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. For reservations, visit jumeirah.

Sometimes, lunch is free

At least at The Coterie on Sundays. While you forget your diet and indulge in the British Road, kids get a free meal. And the fun doesn't stop at food either - there are indoor play areas, nanny supervision, and live entertainment for the little ones. Are you a sports fan? Cheer for your team here, because you'll be surrounded by like-minded folks and more than 20 screens playing the match.

Various. Sunday, noon-6pm Battuta Mall. Call +971 58 566 4240

Welcome to the wizarding world

Calling all Potterheads - this is an emergency. This is your last chance to visit Harry Potter: The Exhibition and immerse yourself in over 20 interactive galleries featuring authentic costumes, props and iconic settings like the Great Hall, Hagrid's Hut and the Forbidden Forest.

From Dh115. Until Sep 21, noon-8.30 (Fri); 10am-8.30pm (Sat); 10am-7.30pm (Sun). Manarat Al Saadiyat. harrypotterexhibition