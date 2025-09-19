MOIL Flags Off First Overseas Shipment Of 54,600 Tonnes Of Manganese Ore Fines To Indonesia

MENAFN - KNN India)MOIL Limited has dispatched its first overseas shipment of manganese ore fines, marking a key milestone in India's mineral exports.

The consignment of 54,600 tonnes, shipped from Visakhapatnam on August 22, 2025, is bound for Indonesia.

The government recently designated MOIL as the State Trading Enterprise (STE) for exports of manganese ore below 46 percent manganese grade.

Under the current trade policy, all such exports from India must be routed through MOIL.

The company has established a mechanism to manage these transactions, exporting material to international buyers through back-to-back arrangements with domestic suppliers.

According to the company, the export of low-grade manganese ore - particularly fines with around 25 percent manganese content - is significant for India, as the country has a surplus of this category of ore beyond domestic consumption requirements.

Overseas shipments are expected to strengthen India's global footprint in the manganese market while contributing to foreign exchange earnings.

(KNN Bureau)