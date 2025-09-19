Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MOIL Flags Off First Overseas Shipment Of 54,600 Tonnes Of Manganese Ore Fines To Indonesia

MOIL Flags Off First Overseas Shipment Of 54,600 Tonnes Of Manganese Ore Fines To Indonesia


2025-09-19 02:11:48
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 19 (KNN) MOIL Limited has dispatched its first overseas shipment of manganese ore fines, marking a key milestone in India's mineral exports.

The consignment of 54,600 tonnes, shipped from Visakhapatnam on August 22, 2025, is bound for Indonesia.

The government recently designated MOIL as the State Trading Enterprise (STE) for exports of manganese ore below 46 percent manganese grade.

Under the current trade policy, all such exports from India must be routed through MOIL.

The company has established a mechanism to manage these transactions, exporting material to international buyers through back-to-back arrangements with domestic suppliers.

According to the company, the export of low-grade manganese ore - particularly fines with around 25 percent manganese content - is significant for India, as the country has a surplus of this category of ore beyond domestic consumption requirements.

Overseas shipments are expected to strengthen India's global footprint in the manganese market while contributing to foreign exchange earnings.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN19092025000155011030ID1110085657

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search