Goldi Solar Creates World's Largest Solar Module To Honour PM Modi's 75Th Birthday

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Surat, Gujarat, India In a grand gesture marking the 75th birthday of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat-based solar manufacturer Goldi Solar has unveiled a breakthrough innovation - the world's largest solar PV module . Named NaMo Saur Samrat, this record-breaking module was produced at the company's manufacturing unit in Kosamba, Gujarat, as a tribute to the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and his commitment to advancing India's renewable energy revolution.

Goldi Solar Unveils World's Largest Solar Module in Honour of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday

The NaMo Saur Samrat is not just a solar panel; it is a manufacturing marvel, embodying the scale, precision, and ambition that define a new era of Indian innovation. Goldi Solar stated that the initiative celebrates the Prime Minister's key role in placing India at the forefront of the global solar energy transition. While China may have pioneered solar PV manufacturing, India today represents Atmanirbhar Bharat at its peak - proving that when it comes to self-reliance at a gigantic scale, India leads the way.

Dimensions of 75 Inches for 75th Birthday

Carrying deep symbolic value, the module has been engineered to exact dimensions of 75 inches in width and 150 inches in length, representing the Prime Minister's 75th year. This extraordinary feat reflects the company's commitment to combining symbolism with world-class engineering excellence. With a capacity/output of 1750 Wp, the module establishes a new benchmark for size, efficiency, and ambition in the global solar industry.

The massive module integrates advanced TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technology, boosting efficiency and power output by minimizing energy loss. By embedding next-generation technology into a module of such scale, Goldi Solar reinforces its reputation for precision-driven, future-ready manufacturing.

Backed by aggressive expansion, Goldi Solar has scaled its production capacity to 14.7 GW, with plans for further growth. Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Ishver Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Goldi Solar said,“Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is advancing decisively towards sustainability, having already achieved over half of its 2030 target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity. The NaMo Saur Samrat is a landmark achievement,a symbol of India's Atmanirbhar strength and a shining example of manufacturing excellence on a global stage. This is our greatest tribute to the Prime Minister, and our commitment to building a greener, self-reliant India that will power generations to come.”