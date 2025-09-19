Al Al-Bayt University's Artificial Intelligence Conference Recommends Establishing National Center For AI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Sept. 19 (Petra)-- A national center for artificial intelligence in disaster management was suggested at the Fourth International Conference on Artificial Intelligence for Disaster Response: Innovations and Strategies (AIDR 2025), which was hosted by Al al-Bayt University's Center for Modeling and Simulation for Risk Analysis. Data collection and predictive model development would fall within the purview of this facility. It would include coordination between the Ministries of Health, Water, Civil Defense, and Meteorology, as well as local specialists and international collaborations.Using artificial intelligence and satellite imagery analysis, the conference concluded by recommending the development of an early warning system for floods and excessive rains in the Jordan Valley and valleys, as well as the improvement of national early warning systems. In order to notify citizens in real time, it was also suggested that the system be connected to media outlets and cell phones. Additionally, it suggested employing artificial intelligence to predict droughts and water resource shifts, especially in Mafraq and the Jordan Valley.In order to address epidemics and health emergencies, the conference called for establishing a national earthquake database, utilizing artificial intelligence to forecast seismic activity, supporting plans for equitable water distribution in times of emergency or scarcity, and creating maps of the most vulnerable buildings and infrastructure to determine reinforcement priorities.In a statement, the conference also underlined the necessity of developing an artificial intelligence system to evaluate data from hospitals and health centers, forecast illness outbreaks, and assist the Ministry of Health in its plans to provide medical staff and medications in times of emergency. The necessity of strengthening national capabilities, offering "artificial intelligence and disaster management" courses in Jordanian colleges, and educating civil defense and municipal staff on the use of drones, robotics, and intelligent software were also underlined. With the establishment of a national fund to encourage innovation in artificial intelligence-based catastrophe management, it also underlined the necessity of financial and logistical support.In addition to ensuring that artificial intelligence systems are transparent, secure, and do not discriminate between segments of society, the conference underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation with Arab research centers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to exchange expertise and data, forming partnerships with the European Union and United Nations organizations to fund artificial intelligence projects in disaster management, and issuing national legislation regulating the use of citizen data (location, health) in disaster situations. A national mechanism to periodically review the performance of early warning systems and artificial intelligence is also being established, and an annual report detailing Jordan's progress in implementing artificial intelligence in disaster management is released.The conference, which was held the day before yesterday at Al al-Bayt University's Center for Modeling and Simulation for Risk Analysis, was attended by a large number of academics and researchers from several universities, the Royal Jordanian Geographical Center, and Jordanian experts.