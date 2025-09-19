Connie Brandt, RN, founder of Embrace Postnatal Retreat

Embrace Postnatal Retreat Launches in Frisco to Redefine Postpartum Care:“Supporting Mom Beyond Birth- Because Every Mom Deserves Care Too.”

- Connie BrandtFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Registered nurse Connie Brandt , a 20+ year mother–baby expert, today announced the upcoming launch of Embrace Postnatal Retreat at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Frisco, Texas-a sanctuary designed to focus on mother's physical, emotional, and mental recovery after birth. The retreat blends expert-led workshops, hands-on newborn care classes, spa-like recovery, and community support with flexible day, half-day, and overnight options.“Too often postpartum care ends after a 6 week appointment, but postpartum goes beyond that.” said Connie Brandt, RN, founder of Embrace Postnatal Retreat.“Embrace was created to make sure mothers feel seen, heard, and supported-so they can rest, recover, and go home confident in caring for themselves and their newborn.”Drawing from her own journey as both a teen mother and an adult seasoned postpartum nurse, Brandt witnessed the overwhelm many mothers face in the first weeks after delivery. Embrace Postnatal Retreat addresses those gaps by surrounding mothers with expert led classes and resources and a trusted care community during the delicate fourth trimester.At the retreat, moms can expect:- Flexible Experiences: half-day, full-day, and overnight packages to fit different needs and budgets.- Hands-On Education: breastfeeding and bottle-feeding support; newborn soothing, sleep basics, and safe care routines.- Specialist Access: partnerships with lactation consultants, pelvic floor therapists, mental health providers, doulas, infant care specialists, and chiropractic services commonly sought by new families.- Mother-Centered Recovery: quiet, restful accommodations, spa-like treatments, and practical support that continues through 12 weeks postpartum.- Inclusive Model: pricing and packages designed so everyday moms-not only the most resourced-can be embraced.Embrace is also building a local partner network.“We're inviting professionals who lead with service-people who want to support moms through one of life's biggest transitions,” Brandt said.“If your values are compassion, collaboration, and community, we'd love to connect.”Availability & Next StepsEmbrace Postnatal Retreat will open its first experiences in Frisco beginning Fall 2025. Interested mothers, partners, and local providers can join the waitlist, request media interviews, or inquire about collaboration using the contact details below.About Embrace Postnatal RetreatEmbrace Postnatal Retreat is a mother-centered recovery experience in Frisco, Texas, created by veteran postpartum nurse Connie Brandt, RN. Embrace blends expert-led workshops, hands-on education, spa-like rest, and a supportive community to help mothers feel confident and cared for through the first 12 weeks postpartum. Flexible packages make high-quality support more accessible to everyday families.Learn more:

How Embrace Postnatal Retreat is Redefining Postpartum Care

