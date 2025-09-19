Christian Hip Hop Artist Kyle Alexander Unites With Grammy Award Winner Mali Music On 'Know Not What They Do'

The collaboration blends raw authenticity with a message of resilience to inspire audiences worldwide

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delaware's own Kyle Alexander is making a powerful statement with his latest single“Know Not What They Do,” a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mali Music. Since debuting in May, the record with undeniable hip hop edge, is carving out its own momentum and drawing attention for its timely message of faith, resilience, and grace.With a sound that blends Kyle Alexander's sharp lyricism and Mali Music's soulful delivery,“Know Not What They Do” reflects his commitment to telling stories that connect with everyday struggles, offering hope to listeners navigating life's challenges in today's ever changing climate.“This song is a reminder that when you set out to do something great, you may face opposition from every side,” says Kyle Alexander.“But even in the face of that resistance, you have to keep pushing, stay true to your purpose, and be great anyway. Having Mali join me on this record brought my vision for 'Know Not What They Do' to life.”The collaboration underscores Kyle Alexander's emergence as one of the new voices in Gospel and Christian Hip-Hop, balancing authenticity with a fresh, modern take.With“Know Not What They Do,” Kyle Alexander reaches a defining moment in his career, joining forces with acclaimed cultural voice Mali Music to deliver a powerful anthem of faith and perseverance. The single was recently featured as Willie Moore Jr.'s“Flat Out Hit of the Week” and continues to climb the charts, resonating across both Gospel and Hip Hop communities, while also bridging the gap between the two in fresh and authentic ways.“Know Not What They Do” is currently available on all streaming platforms. Audiences can experience“Know Not What They Do” live as Kyle Alexander joins Mali Music for his City Winery Tour. Tickets are available now at City Winery Philadelphia and City Winery New York .Stay connected with Kyle Alexander on social media: Instagram TikTok YouTube FacebookAbout Kyle AlexanderKyle Alexander is a Delaware-based Gospel/Christian Hip-Hop artist whose music blends faith, authenticity, and storytelling. With deep roots in the church and a passion for connecting through truth-telling lyrics, Kyle Alexander has built a growing audience eager for relatable, message-driven music.“Know Not What They Do” marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his artistry alongside Mali Music.

