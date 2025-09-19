Goin' Postal Of Jacksonville, NC Celebrates 8 Year Anniversary

Logo for Goin' postal of Jacksonville, NC.

Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC is thrilled to be celebrating its 8 year anniversary of providing trusted business services to the community.

JACKSONVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC is proud to be celebrating its 8th anniversary of providing the community with trusted packing, shipping, printing, and business services . Since opening on September 19th, 2017, this veteran-owned and operated pack and ship store has become a go-to resource for businesses and residents of the Jacksonville and Camp Lejeune area.

Over the past eight years, Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC has focused on serving the community with kindness and providing convenience. The team offers shipping through major carriers like USPS, FedEx, UPS, and DHL. They're also happy to provide mailbox rentals, copy and print services , notary public, and more.

“We couldn't be more thankful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the past eight years,” said Ben Hodgins, Owner of Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC.“Since the start, our goal has been to make life easier for our community. We're proud to be able to do that, and we look forward to continuing to grow in the years to come.”

To celebrate the anniversary, Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC is reflecting on the relationships built over the years with the Jacksonville community. Hodgins and the rest of the team are committed to serving individuals and businesses alike with friendly customer service and providing dependable solutions to include the recent opening of its new full-service print center.

As Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC honors this milestone, the team also looks forward to expanding its services and providing the community with even more convenient ways to support their personal and business needs. Hodgins and his staff remain dedicated to making Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC the go-to place for shipping, printing, and more.

About Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC

Located at 1250 Western Blvd Ste L2, Jacksonville NC 28546, Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC is a trusted resource for packing, shipping, printing, and other business service needs. The team of trained professionals strives to provide solutions in one convenient place.

