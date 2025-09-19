Rep. Delauro And Rep. Watson Coleman Introduce Resolution Establishing National Diaper Need Awareness Week

U.S. House of Representatives recognizes critical issue affecting nearly half of families with young children across the U.S.

- Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO, National Diaper Bank NetworkWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) yesterday introduced H736 , recognizing the importance of diapers to infant health and family well-being while designating the week of September 15-21, 2025, as "National Diaper Need Awareness Week." Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is co-sponsoring the resolution.The resolution addresses a widespread but often overlooked public health issue: diaper need or diaper insecurity, which is the inability to afford enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy. According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2024 , diaper need affects nearly one in two U.S. families with young children."This resolution acknowledges the heroic work of the diaper bank community and validates the impact that our Network members have on the communities they serve," said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder of the National Diaper Bank Network. "When Congress recognizes diaper need, or diaper insecurity, as a fundamental policy issue, it elevates our cause and helps imagine a future in which all children and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive. We applaud Rep. DeLauro and Rep. Watson Coleman for their leadership and support."Access to clean diapers is a basic necessity. When families struggle to afford diapers, it creates a cascade of challenges that can prevent parents from working, children from attending child care, and families from maintaining their health and well-being.NDBN, in partnership with Urban Institute, recently debuted the“Mapping Diaper Insecurity in the US” dashboard, which shows that it would take an average of nearly 4.8 billion diapers each year to meet the needs of families with children 3 and younger. It also reveals how many diapers individual counties would need to keep every baby currently experiencing diaper insecurity clean, dry, and healthy.Across all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, more than 300 basic needs banks within the National Diaper Bank Network are working tirelessly to end diaper insecurity. These organizations, staffed by dedicated professionals and volunteers, are making a real difference in hundreds of thousands of lives.The resolution formally calls upon the House of Representatives to:. Support the designation of "National Diaper Need Awareness Week". Acknowledge the tremendous work of diaper bank leaders, staff, and volunteers nationwide who help families access basic necessities. Encourage Americans to donate generously to diaper banks and support organizations that distribute diapers to families in needThe resolution comes as communities across the nation are observing the 14th annual National Diaper Need Awareness Week.About National Diaper Bank NetworkThe National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential...including clean, dry diapers, period supplies, and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X, formerly Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky bsky).AboutThe full text of the resolution is available through the House Clerk's office and at congress.

