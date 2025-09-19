The Call Sheet Expands With Exclusive NFL Insight From @Ktsmithffsn

The Call Sheet podcast joins Pro Football Insiders with coach Kevin“KT” Smith delivering in-depth NFL film study, strategy, and game analysis.

OCEAN CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Call Sheet, a NFL-focused podcast, delivers fans unparalleled insight into the game straight from the mind of a coach. Featuring Kevin“KT” Smith (@ktsmithffsn ), respected football analyst, podcaster, and longtime high school coach, The Call Sheet breaks down the strategy, matchups, and hidden details that shape every NFL Sunday.

Drawing on years of coaching experience, KT Smith provides fans with a unique perspective that goes beyond highlights and headlines. Each episode of The Call Sheet dives into:

- Film study breakdowns of the week's key games.

- Play-calling analysis and strategy decisions that determine outcomes.

- Player development insights rooted in real coaching experience.

- Honest, accessible commentary for fans who want to understand the game at a deeper level.

“Football is a game of details, and that's what The Call Sheet is all about,” said KT Smith.“Fans deserve more than surface-level takes - they deserve to know why the game unfolds the way it does. That's the perspective we bring every week.”

Part of the fast growing Pro Football Insiders network, The Call Sheet is available across podcast platforms and is actively building a community of engaged NFL fans on X and beyond.

