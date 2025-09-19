The Fourth GDTE To Set Up Smart Living & Space Exhibition Zone For The First Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Smart Living & Space Zone has attracted 142 global buyers with procurement demand valued at an estimated RMB 1.639 billion.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4th Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE), to be held from September 25 to 29, 2025, will set up a Smart Living & Space Zone for the first time. This exhibition zone is co-organized by Hangzhou International Convention & Exhibition Group and Messe Frankfurt, aiming to showcase products and applications that power up living or work spaces with smart technologies.

The Smart Living & Space Zone will be divided into four themed sectors: urban public spaces, parks and architecture, smart buildings, and smart living. It will serve as a platform that connects the physical, digital, and virtual spaces, highlighting breakthroughs in data-driven development, scenario innovation, urban renewal, and green, low-carbon technologies.

Several global leaders in smart technologies have confirmed their participation, including KNX, EnOcean Alliance, ABB, Siemens, and Hikvision, alongside many other domestic and international enterprises. As of September 11, the Smart Living & Space Zone has secured confirmed participation intentions from 142 overseas buyers, who have submitted procurement demand lists with a total estimated value exceeding RMB 1.639 billion.

“As a new exhibition area introduced for the first time at the GDTE, the Smart Living & Space Zone highlights the Expo's new features and key attractions. We warmly welcome enterprises to participate in or co-build this exhibition zone and showcase the achievements of urban space digital transformation,” said Ms. Chen Weijing, Deputy Director of the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce.

About the Global Digital Trade Expo

The Global Digital Trade Expo is China's only national-level international professional exhibition with the theme of digital trade. Hosted annually in Hangzhou, China, the Expo brings together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and experts to foster dialogue, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and promote sustainable development in the digital economy.

