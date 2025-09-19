Colby Lewis Named To 2025 Texas Super Lawyers® List

Law Offices of Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is proud to announce that founding attorney Colby Lewis has been selected to the 2025 Texas Super Lawyerslist, marking another year of recognition for his work representing clients in complex personal injury, insurance dispute, and construction defect cases. Only 5% of attorneys in Texas are named to the Super Lawyerslist each year.Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, identifies outstanding attorneys through a rigorous selection process involving peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. The honor is awarded to lawyers who have demonstrated a high degree of professional achievement and respect within the legal community.Before opening his own firm, Lewis spent years representing corporations in personal injury cases. The experience gave him unique insight into the strategies used by insurance companies and large defense firms-knowledge he now uses to advocate for individuals, property owners, and businesses facing legal challenges.“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the respect of peers in the legal community,” said Lewis.“It's a reminder of why we fight so hard for the people and businesses we represent-because they deserve a voice and a fair outcome.”The Law Offices of Colby Lewis represents clients across Texas in cases involving:* Personal Injury – including serious injuries from accidents and incidents involving negligence* Insurance Claims – disputes with insurance companies over denied or underpaid claims* Construction Defects – representing property owners in disputes over faulty or unsafe constructionThe Super Lawyerslist is published annually and appears in Texas Monthly and the Texas Super Lawyers Magazine. Full details on the selection process can be found at .About The Law Offices of Colby Lewis Based in Houston, Texas, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis provides client-focused representation in personal injury, insurance disputes, and construction defect cases. Drawing on years of trial experience and a commitment to strategic, detail-driven advocacy, the firm works to secure fair resolutions for clients across the state.

Colby Lewis

The Law Offices of Colby Lewis

+1 866-265-2948

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.