$2.9 Million USD Defense Contract For Briefing Center In Europe

Cyviz Wins USD 2.9 Million Defense Contract

Cyviz AS has been awarded a strategically significant contract worth USD 2.9 million (29 MNOK) from a defense customer in the European region.

- Espen Gylvik, CEO | CyvizOSLO, NORWAY, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The project is a briefing center designed to meet the highest standards of technological and physical security for the exchange of sensitive information. This facility will provide a trusted environment for confidential presentations and strategic discussions, combining innovation, control, and discretion in one secure space.The order includes a Cyviz Command & Control room and secure briefing centers built to the highest NATO-level security standards, ensuring safe and confidential briefings and mission planning.“Delivering secure briefings and protecting vital information are essential in today's complex defense landscape. This project demonstrates our capability to provide solutions that safeguard sensitive operations while supporting the highest levels of collaboration and operational readiness,” says Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz.This order builds on Cyviz' extensive experience delivering secure, standardized platforms to governmental and defense customers across Europe and North America.The company has delivered technology and solutions to more than 1,500 control rooms and vizualization solutions, supporting operations where security, reliability, and performance are paramount.Expected delivery is in Q1 2026.About CyvizCyviz is a global technology provider for comprehensive conference and control rooms as well as command and experience centers. Since 1998, we have created next level collaboration spaces, assuring inclusive meeting experiences for in person and remote attendance.Cyviz serves global enterprises and governments with the highest requirements for usability, security, and quality. The cross-platform experience Cyviz delivers to manage and control systems and resources across the enterprise makes Cyviz the preferred choice for customers with complex needs.Find out more on or visit one of our Cyviz Experience Centers in Atlanta, Dubai, London, Oslo, Paris, Riyadh, Singapore, Stavanger, or Washington DC.Cyviz is listed on Euronext Growth at the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CYVIZ)

Meylin Loo

Cyviz AS

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.