Hardeep Puri Panel Submits Report To PM Modi On Sikh Relic 'Jore Sahib'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with the committee, submitted key recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the preservation and safekeeping of the historic Sikh relic Jore Sahib associated with Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.