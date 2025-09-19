HR Strategist And Business Consultant Elisa Courter Of Courter Consulting Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elisa Courter is the founder of Courter Consulting, a business consulting firm launched in 2023 with many years of experience and key practice areas such as Human Resources, Accounting, and Marketing. The firm provides counsel on setting strategy, improving or supplementing operations, and long range planning-- all that is needed to take businesses to the next level. Elisa brings a lot to the table: expertise, more than 10 years of professional experience, plus an MBA in HR Management from Western University in St. Louis.

Elisa has a strong background in the HR field and understands that companies do not always have the budget for the many staff members associated with hiring, maintaining, a motivating employees. From screening and onboarding to payroll and 1099 processing, to training and development guides, to cultural shifts, Courter Consulting provides the full completement of HR services. She says their services are invaluable in keeping people happy and comfortable, which ultimately makes them more productive and the organizations even more successful.

With the expansion of her team, Elisa is further able to tackle marketing challenges – such as launching a social media campaign or tailoring a marketing plan-and numerous accounting/bookkeeping subservices. Her work team is strong and collaborative, and they help other companies to achieve the same level of cooperation and cater to local industries ranging from beauty supply to security, construction, agriculture, and masonry.

“We take a holistic approach to client needs. We meet each client, learn their mission and goals, and tailor the services accordingly. With one company there might be a lot of data analysis and I099s to prepare, with another it could be about monitoring OSHA compliance.”

Elisa Courter has a real passion for helping people and is delighted to see revenue enhancements and hear positive employee feedback. She is also happy when a company makes strides in the mental health side of employment, with new or enhanced EAP programs or work/life balance initiatives. As a working mother, she fully realizes how important it is to be sensitive to parents' needs for more support, flexibility, and inclusion in the workplace.

Courter Consulting is made up of a highly skilled professionals with diverse backgrounds They work together to provide clients with tailored solutions that meet their unique needs. They proudly offer individual areas of expertise and a range of options in consulting services and client engagements.

In today's economy, when budgets don't allow smaller sized firms to hire employees for every type of process and operation, it is comforting to know there is a consulting firm that can fill the void. Courter Consulting was first established when the world was returning to business as usual after COVID, and many local farmers and businesses realized they needed support, Courter Consulting continues to be compassionate, responsive, and committed to the highest standards.

Hear more about Elisa's work history, personal story, and top-notch team in the September podcast.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured HR Strategist Elisa Courter in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday September 15th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about the company and their services, visit

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.