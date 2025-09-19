NTA Implant: Solidifying Global Leadership With MDR Certification And Launching A New Era In Implantology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EGOLZWIL, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTA Implant, a leading brand of the Switzerland-based Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH, has announced a strategic milestone in its global growth journey by successfully completing the rigorous MDR (Medical Device Regulation) certification process. This achievement officially validates that the company's products conform to the highest international standards of quality, safety, and performance. This development reinforces NTA Implant's vision to become a global market leader and shape the future of implantology.

The MDR certification, the European Union's most stringent regulatory framework for medical devices, confirms that NTA Implant products meet the highest criteria for safety and efficacy across all stages, including design, manufacturing, and clinical performance. This significant accomplishment positions the brand, which embodies "Swiss Made" excellence, to compete directly with industry giants such as Straumann and Nobel Biocare on the global stage. Having already established a strong presence in key markets like Europe, Russia, and Türkiye, NTA Implant is now poised to further expand its global footprint.

NTA Implant stands out as the world's sole solutions partner offering a complete range of both screw-type and press-fit implant systems. This unique distinction provides dental professionals with unparalleled clinical flexibility in their cases. Its extensive portfolio, which includes the NTA Implant, NTA Shorter Implant, NTA Shorter Plus Implant, and NTA Hybrid Implant, is developed in collaboration with elite R&D and manufacturing partners from the USA, Switzerland, South Korea, and France, who possess over 35 years of experience.

Reinforcing its absolute confidence in its products with a lifetime guarantee, NTA Implant combines this commitment with its MDR certification to offer an unmatched assurance to clinicians and patients worldwide. The company, which also holds other key certifications such as FDA, CE, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485, aims to rapidly deliver its advanced technological solutions to the global market by integrating the latest scientific advancements with a commitment to high quality and an accessible pricing policy.

