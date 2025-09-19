Floweasy® Drain Opener Introduces Tamper-Evident Shrink Sleeve Packaging For Enhanced Safety And Shelf Appeal

SERIOUSLY POWERFUL

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FlowEasy® Drain Opener, a premier brand under ProLine Chemical & Plastics, LLC, announces a significant advancement in packaging for its popular 20oz and 32oz drain opener bottles. Beginning next week, these products will be shipped featuring newly engineered shrink sleeve labels, replacing the previous generation of paper adhesive labels.

This packaging innovation delivers robust tamper-evident security, boosting consumer confidence and elevating in-store presentation. By eliminating the need for separate safety bags, FlowEasy streamlines retail logistics while maintaining product integrity and reinforcing brand recognition at the point of sale.

FlowEasy's 64oz and 128oz bottles will continue to use paper adhesive labels but will receive an updated design for visual alignment across the product line. There will be no changes to UPC or GTIN codes, and the new packaging will roll out gradually.

“We are committed to driving continuous improvement in the customer experience,” said Mark Semlow, Vice President of Business Development at ProLine Chemical & Plastics.“This update not only strengthens safety for end-users, but also enhances operational efficiency for retailers and distributors.”

Distribution of the newly packaged bottles will commence next week. For further information, please contact Mark Semlow, Vice President of Business Development, at ... or 972-488-4200.

About ProLine Chemical & Plastics

ProLine Chemical & Plastics, LLC is a privately held, Dallas-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance chemical solutions for industrial, retail, wholesale, and janitorial supply markets. Since 2015, ProLine Chemical & Plastics has developed trusted brands that tackle the toughest clogs and cleaning challenges, blending advanced research and formulation with standout packaging. The company's portfolio includes powerful drain openers, specialty cleaners, and custom blends, designed for both professional and consumer applications. ProLine Chemical & Plastics is recognized for its commitment to quality, customer-first innovation, and operational integrity. For more information, visit .

