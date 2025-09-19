ZTEST Electronics Inc. To Present At The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference In Vancouver

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) North York, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - ZTEST Electronics Inc.("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver, BC.

CEO Steve Smith will be presenting on September 30, 2025, and will speak about the Company's recent results, longer-term strategies and will be answering questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

Management of the Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings on September 30, 2025. Investors interested in meeting with the Company should contact the coordinator at ... .

Investors wishing to attend the Smallcap Discoveries Vancouver Conference, click here to REGISTER .

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.