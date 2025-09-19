MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - As the Autumn Equinox approaches, people prepare to celebrate the 8th Farmers' Harvest Festival. Su Dongpo, the famed poet of the Northern Song dynasty, "traveled" across a thousand years to find himself at the tea garden of Jingshan in Hangzhou. There, he encounters farmer Lu Xiaoyu hosting a livestream-a vivid snapshot of Zhejiang's journey toward common prosperity.









Tea leaves in the electric roasting machine releases a rich, mellow aroma. Smiling at the camera, Lu Xiaoyu counts down: "3, 2, 1, link's up!" Right on cue, electric power workers plug in the equipment. The lights brighten the tea table, fans sweep away the heat, and the fragrance of fresh tea flows the current into orders across the nation.





Solar panels in the tea garden "borrow" sunlight to generate power, while the Xin'an river hydropower station gathers the force of water and light. Electricity is breathing new life into the countryside. From the curling smoke over Yanzhou Ancient Town, to the glowing lamps along Dongpo Road, to the dazzling night view of West Lake-every scene bears the imprint of electricity driving common prosperity.

The moonlight on the Autumn Equinox remains unchanged since ancient times, but the villages have been reborn. Where Su Dongpo meets modern electric power, a new chapter is being written-one of urban-rural integration, quietly fueling Zhejiang's path toward common prosperity.

