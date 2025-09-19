Su Dongpo Witnesses Electricity Lighting The Path To Common Prosperity
Su Dongpo encounters farmer Lu Xiaoyu hosting a livestream-a vivid snapshot of Zhejiang's journey toward common prosperity.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Tea leaves in the electric roasting machine releases a rich, mellow aroma. Smiling at the camera, Lu Xiaoyu counts down: "3, 2, 1, link's up!" Right on cue, electric power workers plug in the equipment. The lights brighten the tea table, fans sweep away the heat, and the fragrance of fresh tea flows the current into orders across the nation.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Solar panels in the tea garden "borrow" sunlight to generate power, while the Xin'an river hydropower station gathers the force of water and light. Electricity is breathing new life into the countryside. From the curling smoke over Yanzhou Ancient Town, to the glowing lamps along Dongpo Road, to the dazzling night view of West Lake-every scene bears the imprint of electricity driving common prosperity.
The moonlight on the Autumn Equinox remains unchanged since ancient times, but the villages have been reborn. Where Su Dongpo meets modern electric power, a new chapter is being written-one of urban-rural integration, quietly fueling Zhejiang's path toward common prosperity.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment