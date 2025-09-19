UNESCO Marks 140Th Anniversary Of Prominent Composer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani national music, the composer of the first opera in the East, and the composer of the State Anthem of Azerbaijan, has been celebrated with a concert program at the UNESCO headquarters, Azernews reports.

The event was organized through the joint initiative of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO and the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association.

Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, delivered a speech, stating that the celebration of Hajibayli's 140th anniversary demonstrates respect for the composer's life and work. It also highlights the unifying power of music, the establishment of dialogue between cultures, and the value placed on universal humanistic principles. The Permanent Representative emphasized Hajibayli's exceptional role in shaping Azerbaijan's national musical identity.

"In 1908, Leyli and Majnun, the first opera in the East, was not just a musical composition. It was a true cultural revolution. Hajibayli, by blending the centuries-old traditions of Azerbaijani mugham with Western classical music forms, built a musical bridge between the East and the West.

The power of his works lies in this synthesis, with deep roots in national heritage, while conveying a universal message to humanity.

Hajibayli's music reflects the spirit, literature, and history of the Azerbaijani people, and it speaks to all of humanity. His legacy fully aligns with UNESCO's mission," said the ambassador.

Professor Isaakhabibayli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and a Doctor of Philology, spoke about Hajibayli's creative works.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's works have transcended Azerbaijan's borders, successfully being showcased on global stages and serving as a cultural bridge between peoples.

He was not only a composer but also an educator, pedagogue, and public figure. Under his initiative, the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, now the Baku Music Academy,has trained many musicians.

It was also highlighted that the celebration of Uzeyir Hajibayli's 140th anniversary on an international cultural platform such as UNESCO proves that his legacy is of significance not only to Azerbaijan but to all of humanity.