'Books Through The Eyes Of Generations' - A Cultural Debate At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Explores The Future Of Reading

Dubai, UAE - 19 September 2025: In collaboration with Al-Salam Community School and the Pen and Paper Initiative, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosted a distinguished cultural debate titled “Books Through the Eyes of Generations.” The event brought together prominent writers and advocates of traditional print books with high school students representing the digital reading generation, creating a vibrant intellectual dialogue on the present and future of reading.

The debate featured active participation from both speakers and audience members, with students raising insightful questions about the digital era, such as: What makes digital books more appealing? and Does instant access to countless online libraries enrich knowledge or scatter focus?

Writers from the Pen and Paper Initiative emphasised the enduring value of print, affirming that “paper is not merely a medium, but a living memory carrying emotional significance that digital files cannot replicate.” They also voiced concern that younger generations risk losing part of their cultural identity as they shift away from physical libraries and the sensory experience of books.

Participants agreed that the future of reading does not lie in a conflict between print and digital formats, but in a thoughtful integration that nurtures a passion for books in all their forms. While students highlighted technology's role in democratising access to knowledge, writers stressed the importance of safeguarding printed books to preserve cultural identity, human memory, and the profound experience of reading.

The event concluded with strong audience engagement, as attendees praised the depth and richness of the discussion. Many remarked that initiatives such as this play a vital role in building cultural bridges between generations and in reviving the spirit of dialogue and appreciation for the written word.

Since its inception, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has placed books and knowledge at the heart of its mission. Through pioneering initiatives and specialised programmes, the Library continues to promote reading, foster cultural development in the UAE and the Arab world, and provide access to a wide range of print and digital resources. These efforts reaffirm its position as a leading contemporary library and a global hub for knowledge, creativity, and cultural exchange.

