S. Korea Begins Upgrading M-SAM Defense System
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- South Korea has launched an KRW 869 billion (USD 624 million) project to develop a new homegrown missile system designed to intercept targets at higher altitudes compared with existing ones, Yonhap News Agency reported Friday.
Under the project, South Korea will develop the mid-range surface-to-air-missile (M-SAM) Block-III system by 2030, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). The envisioned M-SAM system will be capable of detecting and intercepting targets at longer distances and at higher altitudes than the previous version, with improved simultaneous combat capabilities.
DAPA said it anticipates the new M-SAM to strengthen the military's defense capabilities by performing at a level akin to that of US-made PAC-3 missiles. It also said the new system, upon completion, will upgrade the multi-layered defense network alongside other homegrown defense systems.
"We will develop the M-SAM Block-III system that satisfies both performance and price to ensure it contributes to strengthening our competitiveness in exports," said DAPA Vice Commissioner Kang Hwan-seok.
Together with the long-range surface-to-air-missile (L-SAM), M-SAM system is designed to play a key role in South Korea's multilayered missile shield, called the Korea Air and Missile Defense. (end)
mk
Under the project, South Korea will develop the mid-range surface-to-air-missile (M-SAM) Block-III system by 2030, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). The envisioned M-SAM system will be capable of detecting and intercepting targets at longer distances and at higher altitudes than the previous version, with improved simultaneous combat capabilities.
DAPA said it anticipates the new M-SAM to strengthen the military's defense capabilities by performing at a level akin to that of US-made PAC-3 missiles. It also said the new system, upon completion, will upgrade the multi-layered defense network alongside other homegrown defense systems.
"We will develop the M-SAM Block-III system that satisfies both performance and price to ensure it contributes to strengthening our competitiveness in exports," said DAPA Vice Commissioner Kang Hwan-seok.
Together with the long-range surface-to-air-missile (L-SAM), M-SAM system is designed to play a key role in South Korea's multilayered missile shield, called the Korea Air and Missile Defense. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment